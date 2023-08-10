Supporters cheer for Elmhurst team with shot at the Little League World Series

Elmhurst team plays for shot at the Little League World Series

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) – A team of young athletes in Elmhurst had dreams of making the Little League World Series, but those dreams were dashed.

The team lost its game against Ohio on Thursday. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar was at a watch party in Elmhurst.

The party was on at Doc's Victory Pub, where several people were on hand to watch the local team play in Indiana.

Gavin, who was at the party to support his friends on the team, said he was "proud of them. They had a great run."

The Elmhurst youth baseball team was facing off against an Ohio team with a lot on the line. They beat little league teams from Ohio and Kentucky to get to Thursday's pivotal game.

Win or lose, supporters back in Elmhurst were just proud that their town was being represented so well.

"I think this is huge, especially for the city," said Steven Mileusnic. "In coaching little league for my nephews way back when, it's a big thing."

Amy Drewno added, "It's fantastic! We've never gone this far, so you see them and you see them on the news, see them in the papers, and online and stuff, so we're really excited."

"This does not surprise me," said Emily Basteto. "Any excuse to watch some sports and show up at a bar with some friends, this is a very Elmhurst thing to do."