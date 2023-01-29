Elmhurst History Museum hosting lecture on Chicago's immigration history today

Watch CBS News
ELMHURST, Ill.  (CBS) -- Today you can learn "How the World Arrived on Lake Michigan's Shores."

The Elmhurst History Museum, located at 120 E Park Ave, is presenting the lecture on Chicago's immigration history at 2 p.m.

A professor from the College of DuPage will explain why so many people came here and how waves of immigrants have impacted and shaped the Chicago area.

Online reservations are closed but a limited number of walk-ins may be able to sit in.

