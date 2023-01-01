Wheeling man charged with painting swastikas on Elmhurst church

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with a hate crime after painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean announced Sunday.

Josef Stumpfoll, 35, is charged with one count of hate crime and one count of institutional vandalism of a church.

On Dec. 30, 2022, around midnight, Stumpfoll allegedly went to the Pathway Community Church, located at 586 N. Michigan in Elmhurst, and painted seven swastikas on the church windows before fleeing the scene.

An investigation by the Elmhurst Police Department led to Stumpfoll and he was taken into custody from his home in Wheeling without incident.

"Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society," Berlin said. "The allegations against Mr. Stumpfoll are very disturbing and in DuPage County we have no tolerance whatsoever for such actions. I commend the Elmhurst Police Department for their quick identification and apprehension of the defendant in this case."

"It is alleged Mr. Stumpfoll was a prior member and specifically targeted this church. Hate crimes are not tolerated in our community and I thank the investigating officers and detectives for their work to swiftly apprehend Mr. Stumpfoll. I also wish to thank State's Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their work on this case," Chief McLean said.

Stumpfoll appeared in bond court Sunday where his bond was set at $100,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.