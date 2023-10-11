Freight train car derails in Chicago suburb, damaging building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One car of a freight train derailed Wednesday afternoon, hitting a building in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Police said one car of a slow-moving freight train that delivers products to buildings in the village's business park derailed shortly after 4 p.m., and hit a building at 1200 Kirk Street.

The building was damaged, but operations were able to continue normally. There were no injuries and the train was not carrying any hazardous material

Railroad officials were working to get the train back on the tracks.

The derailment happened within the business park, so no roads have been closed, and vehicle traffic has not been affected.