Watch CBS News
Local News

Freight train car derails in Chicago suburb, damaging building

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Freight train derailment in Chicago suburbs
Freight train derailment in Chicago suburbs 00:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One car of a freight train derailed Wednesday afternoon, hitting a building in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Police said one car of a slow-moving freight train that delivers products to buildings in the village's business park derailed shortly after 4 p.m., and hit a building at 1200 Kirk Street.

The building was damaged, but operations were able to continue normally. There were no injuries and the train was not carrying any hazardous material

Railroad officials were working to get the train back on the tracks.

The derailment happened within the business park, so no roads have been closed, and vehicle traffic has not been affected.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 6:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.