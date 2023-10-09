Elk Grove Village sues FAA over Fly Quiet Program

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Elk Grove Village is suing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ensure O'Hare takeoff and landing noise at night is spread evenly among border towns.

The Fly Quiet Program encourages pilots to use preferred runways at night.

The village filed a petition to compel the FAA to evaluate all "fly quiet" options, not just one, so jet noise is even distributed around the area.

 CBS 2 contacted the FAA, but officials said they don't comment on legal proceedings. 

