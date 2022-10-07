Elite runners talk about their expectations for Sunday's Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're counting down to Sunday's Chicago Marathon.

On Friday, some of the race's top-seeded runners spoke about how they're feeling, including a former NCAA cross country champ, making his highly anticipated marathon debut.

"I get really excited about it but then I need to remember that it's my first marathon, so there's a little bit of unknown when I'm running this distance, said first-timer Conner Mantz.

The runners are ready and the course is ready too. CBS 2 spotted a lot of people snapping photos near the starting line in Grant Park. The marathon begins at 7:20 a.m. Sunday with the wheelchair division.

Runners step off at 7:30.

There are changes to the marathon course this year, including adding a stretch of Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville. Click here to see what's new for this year's race.

The elites have arrived, including our defending champions Seifu Tura, Ruth Chepngetich, Daniel Romanchuk and Tatyana McFadden! Who are you rooting for on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/Z8PNwD24th — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 7, 2022