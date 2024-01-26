Elgin road rage victim speaks out, but did he injure the other driver?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were hospitalized after an apparent road rage incident in Elgin.

One of the drivers was shot. The other was stabbed, according to police.

CBS 2 spoke exclusively to one of the drivers involved who claims he was not at fault. it's an interview you'll see only on 2.

The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon on busy Randall Road off I-90 in Elgin.

So far nobody has been charged, but investigators will likely have surveillance and cell phone video along with witnesses to help sort it out.

Sattar Alfayadi's hands are now heavily bandaged. He was shot in an apparent road rage incident. He spoke to CBS 2 from the hospital.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Randall Road near Fox Lane in Elgin.

Alfayadi said it all started when he pulled over on Randall Road on his way to work after another driver was aggressively tailgating him.

Both men got out of their cars.

"He said do you want to get shot? And I said for what," Alfayadi said.

Alfayadi said there was a physical altercation.

He claimed the other driver spit, punched him in the nose, and eventually shot him in the hands.

"He punched my nose and broke it into too many pieces," Alfayadi said.

Elgin police said they first responded to Sherman Hospital for the other driver involved. They said the driver suffered a laceration to the face.

Alfayadi denies stabbing the other person involved.

"I didn't stab him. I wasn't in my right mind. I don't know what the heck I did. I had a boxcutter. I never had a knife on me. I know for a fact I didn't stab the guy," Alfayadi said.

Does he think there's a chance that he'll get charged?

"I have no idea. Why would I get charged if he spit on me and hit me first," asked Alfayadi.

He said after he was shot, he tried driving away and the other driver chased him.

CBS 2 was unable to reach the other driver involved in the incident. So far no charges have been filed.