Elgin hosts first Pride Parade and Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) -- West suburban Elgin is officially showing its pride for the very first time. The city hosted its inaugural Pride Parade and Festival Saturday.

Crowds of people lined the streets downtown before heading to Festival Park for food, music and more.

All eyes were on the parade, but Brandon Richardson commanded attention from festival-goers' ears.

"You'll never see me hoo-hooing and hollering on the street unless it's something exciting going on," Richardson said.

Excitement has been building, and it peaked in time for Elgin's first ever Pride Parade and Festival where couples young and old shared their love in their hometown.

"Good turnout," said Jerry McManaman. "Everybody's friendly. It's really nice, something to see."

"I'm shocked at the turnout here in Elgin because I did not expect much," said Donn Bofani. "I'll be honest about it, but I'm glad to see it after all these years."

Where the parade route ended, the festival began.

Pride is good for business.

"It's great to see some folks celebrating and living life and loving life and buying some art," said Peter Thaddeus, who sells his colorful paintings at Pride Fests across the country. "They really turned out for this one.

"I think it says that they needed it," he said.

"We've been waiting for the promise, and the promise came true and it happened," Richardson said.

Organizers initially started planning for the first Elgin Pride Festival in 2019 but had to postpone those plans year after year because of COVID-19. This year it finally happened, drawing crowds downtown full of pride.

Chicago's Pride Fest is June 17 and 18. The city's parade is June 25.