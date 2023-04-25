Elgin hosts its first-ever Pride Parade and Festival in June
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As part of Pride Month, the city of Elgin will hold its first-ever Pride Parade and Festival.
On June 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the event hosted by Elgin Pride takes place in downtown Elgin with the parade starting north on Riverside Drive and returning south on Grove Avenue ending at Festival Park.
"We really want to show the LGBTQIA+ community of Elgin and the surrounding areas our support and unify our community," says Kayla Bates, lead organizer of Elgin Pride and ELGbtq+. "Our goals are to provide a safe, inclusive, family-friendly environment accessible to all who would like to attend, in the downtown area of Elgin."
At Festival Park, people will see LGBTQ+ musicians and performance artists and well as a number of local vendors with merchandise, food and drink.
For more information, visit the Elgin Pride's ELGbtq+ group website at www.elginpride.com.
