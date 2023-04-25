Elgin hosts its first-ever Pride Parade and Festival in June

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As part of Pride Month, the city of Elgin will hold its first-ever Pride Parade and Festival.

On June 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the event hosted by Elgin Pride takes place in downtown Elgin with the parade starting north on Riverside Drive and returning south on Grove Avenue ending at Festival Park.

ELGBTQ+

"We really want to show the LGBTQIA+ community of Elgin and the surrounding areas our support and unify our community," says Kayla Bates, lead organizer of Elgin Pride and ELGbtq+. "Our goals are to provide a safe, inclusive, family-friendly environment accessible to all who would like to attend, in the downtown area of Elgin."

At Festival Park, people will see LGBTQ+ musicians and performance artists and well as a number of local vendors with merchandise, food and drink.

For more information, visit the Elgin Pride's ELGbtq+ group website at www.elginpride.com.

ELGBTQ+