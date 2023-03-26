Watch CBS News
FBI searching for Elgin bank robbers

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) --The FBI is searching for two robbers who hit up a bank in Elgin. 

Police say just before 2 p.m. Saturday, two men with guns walked into a PNC Bank on Larkin and Lyle. 

Both men wore masks.

The first man is described as Black, in his 50s and between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket, black winter hat, blue surgical mask, transition eyeglasses and black boots. 

The second man is described as Black, in his 40s and between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing a black and red jacket, a black shirt, tan pants, a black winter hat, a black mask and light gray and tan shoes. 

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police. Tips can be reported, including anonymously, at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

No injuries were reported. 

First published on March 26, 2023 / 2:11 AM

