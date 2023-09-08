Elgin officer gets life lessons from Judson University students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, class began for a unique group of students; sometimes, the students teach the teachers.

It's all part of a relationship between the Elgin Police Department and Judson University.

CBS 2's Sara Machi was there as they started the semester and a program that could save lives.

In a first-floor classroom in Judson University's Lindner Tower, Officer Chad Benavidez prepares for his 3:00 p.m. class. He never trained to be a teacher in his second year in this role.

"This is a workshop, so it's not a mandatory class. But the fact that this many students that can come do show up, it makes me feel awesome that they want to learn these things," Benavidez said.

Judson's RISE students are part of a program that prepares people with intellectual disabilities to live independently and join the workforce.

A Judson alum, Benavidez, got the idea to adapt Elgin PD's police academy for this program after responding to a scene with a RISE student while on duty.

"People with disabilities, these students with disabilities, they are up to seven times more likely to have an interaction with police. So if anything, they should be the people we are teaching more of this stuff to," Benavidez said.

Benavidez's curriculum involves bringing in other officers from different units: teaching crime scene forensics skills, fingerprinting, and self-defense.

He gets high marks from students and staff.

"He is a great guy, for sure," said student Katherine Filian.

"He's already family. And for him to come in and say I have something I think would be valuable to RISE students. We were very excited about the opportunity," said RISE Program Director Gineen Vargas.

Benavidez said the program is a learning experience on both sides.

"I'm not just standing up there teaching. They are teaching me a lot of stuff, too—a lot of their questions. A lot of their concerns bring to lot light a lot of things I could do better as a police officer," he said.

This class meets once a month every month until May. For that last class, there's a field trip to the Elgin Police Department.