Elgin, Illinois police officer facing child pornography charges resigns

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- An Elgin police officer facing child pornography charges has now resigned.

Officer Jordan Collins, 33, was arrested Dec. 4 after an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's office. He is charged with eight Class 2 felony counts of possession of child pornography and two Class X counts of reproduction of child pornography.

Investigators from the DeKalb County Sheriff's office and the Illinois Attorney General's office said they found evidence of child pornography when they searched Collins' home in Kirkland earlier this month.

Inside Collins' home, prosecutors said a large number of guns, and a large amount of ammunition, were also found.

Collins, 33, had worked for the Elgin Police Department for the past five years.

Elgin Police Department

The Attorney General's office explained that it is involved because the case originated as a tip from its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The AG's office also conducted the investigation.

In a statement, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the case is part of his ongoing work with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement in the state to "apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online."

"All child predators, particularly those in a position of authority, must be held accountable for the horrific crime of child pornography that can leave life-long scars on victims and their families," Raoul said in a news release. "I am absolutely committed to working with local law enforcement agencies to protect communities from offenders who exploit children – even if those individuals are themselves supposed to be keeping their communities safe."