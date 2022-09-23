Electrical issue causes Metra train to be evacuated near Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Metra train needed to be evacuated near Grant Park in Chicago Friday evening for an electrical issue.

The Chicago Fire Department had a massive response to the incident in the 800 block of South McCormick, according to the department. Crews were on the scene investigating the problem with the six-car train.

Several emergency vehicles were visible at the scene.

The issue affected commuters on the Metra Electric line.

Metra said there were no injuries or transports due to the incident.