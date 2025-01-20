How electric vehicle owners can protect their cars during Chicago's extreme cold

CHICAGO (CBS) — The brutal cold in the Chicago area is not only harmful to you but also to your vehicles. It can also leave some stranded in sub-zero temperatures

As an arctic blast latches onto the city, it's also latching on to your car battery.

"Cold air draws power out of batteries. That has always been the case," said Thomas Maloney.

Maloney is the executive vice president of Sievert Electric.

Chicago EV is one of its divisions that installs electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city. Stations keeping EVs charged in sub-zero temperatures.

"Keep your car charged at all times. Even if you show that you have 60% battery life, charge your car every night. Keep it fully charged. Keep it plugged in," he said.

The standard charge for an EV is 80%, prolonging the battery life.

Maloney also says that if you're driving a lot in temperatures like these, you might want to charge it anywhere from 90% to 100%.

"One of the biggest things that people will find with their cars is it will affect the range," he said.

According to AAA, an electric vehicle can lose up to 41 percent of battery life when the temperature falls below 20 degrees. The range and speed aren't the only factors.

"Because your range is also determined by the amount of usage that you're using in the cabin of your car, your heaters, your electrical or your heating of your steering wheel, the heating of your seats, the defroster," Maloney said.

Last year, dozens of EVs were left stranded at charging stations because they wouldn't charge in the extreme cold or took hours to charge. To avoid that, Maloney suggests mapping out your route to locate charging stations.

"The key thing is just be prepared, and don't let yourself run short on your travel distance, your mileage," he said. "Do not let your car get down your single digits, especially in the cold air, because it will get consumed immediately. and once your car is dead, it is dead."

If you don't have an electric vehicle, don't worry. We have you covered as well.

Fulton-Des Plaines Garage suggests keeping a full tank of gas, keeping fluids and tires at the proper levels, starting your car, and letting it run for a few minutes before driving.

The last thing you want to do, regardless of what kind of vehicle you drive, is have an emergency kit that includes jumper cables, an air compressor, snacks, water, warm gear, and a flashlight.