Electric bike assembly, distribution center to open in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) – An electric bicycle manufacturer announced it will open an assembly and distribution facility in the southwest suburbs.

Metalrays signed a new lease on a 102,000-square-foot space in Romeoville, the village said in a news release. The company plans to open the facility in late June.

"As green energy moves to the forefront, we will be seeing more and more businesses operating in the marketplace," said Romeoville Mayor John Noak in a statement. "We are excited Romeoville can be home to another one of these businesses and look forward to the jobs they will bring to our community."

Metalrays started in 2021 and has other warehouses in Illinois, California, Alabama, Delaware and Mayland.

The village said Romeoville has more than 35 miles of bike paths running throughout the community.

