Election officials to begin count of mail-in ballots as race for Cook County State's Attorney remains too close to call

Election officials to begin count of mail-in ballots in race for Cook County State's Attorney

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Election officials are expected to begin scanning and counting mail-in ballots Friday morning.

The race for Cook County State's Attorney remains too close to call as of Friday morning.

Poll watchers from both candidate's campaigns have been keeping a close eye on the process.

Elections officials say all 1,291 precincts in the city have now reported their election results.

An additional 2,552 voters were added to the unofficial count just Thursday.

At last check, 345,697 ballots were cast in Chicago - a 22.9% voter turnout citywide.

Election workers spent Thursday checking and then double-checking the signatures on those mail-in votes.

As far as the State's Attorney's race for Cook County, Eileen O'Neill Burke is leading the race by just over 8,000 votes - or a roughly 1% advantage over Clayton Harris.

The initial vote-by-mail ballots will be going into ballot scanners Friday morning to be counted by elections officials.

Check back for the latest numbers.