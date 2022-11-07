What to expect on Election Day and how to get information on the candidates, races
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You have all day to vote on Tuesday.
Polls open 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night. If you need to brush up on the candidates in your district or see if your polling place has changed, check out the CBS 2 Voter Guide and then be sure to stay with CBS 2 for live Election Night coverage.
Join CBS 2 on Tuesday for live results and analysis on our streaming service CBS News Chicago. You can find it on Pluto TV, the CBS News app, Fire TV or Roku starting at 7:00 p.m.
