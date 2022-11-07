What to expect on Election Day and how to get information on the candidates, races

What to expect on Election Day and how to get information on the candidates, races

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You have all day to vote on Tuesday.

Polls open 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night. If you need to brush up on the candidates in your district or see if your polling place has changed, check out the CBS 2 Voter Guide and then be sure to stay with CBS 2 for live Election Night coverage.

