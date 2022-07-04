Elected officials react to Highland Park mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Elected officials from across the state and nation expressed their grief in the wake of the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday which left six people dead and about two dozen injured.

President Joe Biden said in a statement he and his wife Jill "are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day."

Biden said he spoke to Gov. JB Pritzker and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering on Monday and "offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities."

The president also referenced the bipartisan gun control measure he signed into law last month following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas earlier this year.

Pritzker asked Illinoisans to pray for the victims and their families.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community," Pritzker said in a statement. "There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you."

Darren Bailey, a state senator and the Republican nominee for governor in November's election, said in a statement he and his wife are "heartbroken" by the mass shooting and pray for those grieving a loss.

"We pray for the shooter to be caught and prosecuted without further loss," Bailey said. "We hope we can all come together in prayer and action to address rampant crime and mental heath issues to ensure these horrific tragedies don't happen again."

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Illinois, said in a tweet that he and his campaign team were gathering at the start of the parade while the shooting started. He said he and his team were safe and secure.

"Hearing of loss of life and others injured," Schneider said. "My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!"

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also expressed her grief.

"The tragedy unfolding in Highland Park is devastating," she said in a tweet. "I have been in contact with Mayor Rotering and have offered our support, and the Chicago Police Department is providing assistance."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, of Illinois, said the shooting on Monday was "nothing short of horrific."

"Unimaginable horror at this mass shooting. Details are hard to even repeat," Durbin said in a tweet.

Multiple Lake County officials also reacted to the mass shooting.

"I am without words to respond to, yet again, another act of senseless violence, that this time has occurred right here in Lake County," said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart in a statement. "My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones, the Highland Park community, and its leadership, and to those who responded today and continue to do so, to this horrific event. Lake County and our partnering agencies stand with and beside you through it all to provide the support that is needed."

"We are all horrified by this inhumane violence," said Lake County Board member Paul Frank, whose district covers most of Highland Park. "This parade is a family event and supposed to be a celebration. Today our community is mourning and in shock. I pray for the victims; their families and that our country will find the strength to protect our safety. I'm grateful for the offers of support from all our community leaders and fellow county board members who have reached out."