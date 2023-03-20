Elderly woman struck by car, seriously injured in Morton Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a car Sunday night in northwest suburban Morton Grove.

Police said, shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Harlem.

A 2018 Cadillac sedan was headed south on Harlem when it struck a 72-year-old woman in the roadway.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

The driver was taken into custody, pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Morton Grove Police at 847-470-5200.