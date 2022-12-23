Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 99, dies after residential fire in South Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – An elderly woman has died following a residential fire in the South Chicago neighborhood Thursday night.

The fire happened in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m.

Police said the woman, Later identified as 99-year-old Almaisa Herard by the Medical Examiner's office, was taken to Trinity Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word as to what caused the fire. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 5:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.