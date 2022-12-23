Woman, 99, dies after residential fire in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An elderly woman has died following a residential fire in the South Chicago neighborhood Thursday night.

The fire happened in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue around 10:17 p.m.

Police said the woman, Later identified as 99-year-old Almaisa Herard by the Medical Examiner's office, was taken to Trinity Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word as to what caused the fire.