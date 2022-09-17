Elderly wife dies, husband critically injured in house fire in Roseland; firefighter also injured

CHICAGO (CBS) – An elderly woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a house fire in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:58 a.m., responding officers received a call to assist EMS in the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue.

Upon arrival, a fire was discovered on the second floor of the residence, police said.

A 71-year-old woman was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital, according to fire officials. Her husband, a man in his 70s, was also taken to Roseland in critical condition.

A firefighter was also transported to a hospital with a lower leg injury, CFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials will pass out smoke detectors and literature around the neighborhood at 10 a.m.