Elderly wife dies, husband critically injured in house fire in Roseland; firefighter also injured

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An elderly woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a house fire in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:58 a.m., responding officers received a call to assist EMS in the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue.

Upon arrival, a fire was discovered on the second floor of the residence, police said.

A 71-year-old woman was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital, according to fire officials. Her husband, a man in his 70s, was also taken to Roseland in critical condition. 

A firefighter was also transported to a hospital with a lower leg injury, CFD said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Fire officials will pass out smoke detectors and literature around the neighborhood at 10 a.m.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 9:42 AM

