ISP: Multiple lanes blocked after traffic crashes on outbound Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're hitting the road this morning you may experience some delays following a few crashes on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the crashes happened between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The first one happened near 17th Avenue around 5:42 a.m. involving two vehicles. One of the cars caught on fire - causing the second and third lanes to be shut down.

No one was injured in the crash.

Around 6:27 a.m., another crash happened near Kostner involving three vehicles. One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The first and second lanes there have also been shut down

No further information was available.