Bus engulfed in flames on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire and smoke consumed a bus on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday near the Jane Byrne Interchange.

Illinois State Police said a small bus caught fire shortly before 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Halsted Street, near the UIC-Halsted Blue Line station.

Police and firefighters blocked at least three lanes of traffic as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

All lanes reopened by 2:45 a.m. after the fire was out.

No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.