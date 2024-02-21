After World Series win with Cubs, pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. seeks second stint in Chicago

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. is one of the players in camp trying to make the big league roster.

The 2016 World Series champion was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2019 and has pitched for five different teams since leaving Chicago.

Edwards would bring veteran moxy to his second go-round with the Cubs.

"Ever since I left here, you always have that name of you won a World Series," Edwards said. "Everybody wants to talk to you about it and I think the biggest thing here is what I tell the guys a lot. It's like, 'Hey guys, we're gonna have fun. No matter what. We're gonna have days where we look like we're on top of the world. We're gonna have days when we're, you know, not the best on the planet.' You know, people is gonna talk, but at the end of the day, as long as we continue to have fun, and then the promised land will be the promised land."