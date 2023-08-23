Tremaine Edmunds back practicing with Bears, others sidelined with injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's one final preseason game for the Bears on Saturday and then it's onto the fire known as the regular season.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn checked in with a team dealing with a different type of heat.

With scorching temperatures outside, the Bears practiced inside the air-conditioned Walter Payton Center. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is back, but around 20 guys were out including four of their top six offensive linemen, with only Cody Whitehair and Braxton Jones practicing.

"This is my sixth year in man and I've seen it. That's training camp, you know. Things are going to come up. I think that's just life in the NFL," Edmunds said. "Mine is obviously a situation that you don't necessarily want to be in, but I think when you are in that situation, you can find out more about your team."

Running back D'Onta Foreman still noted that even while sidelined, his teammates are putting in the work to get prepared.

"I see the work that those guys put in on a daily basis, even though they're not on the field," Foreman said. "I see the hard work that they're doing off the field. I'm very hopeful that those guys will be ready to go when it's time to go."

Edmunds says he will be ready to go for Week 1 after dealing with, as he put it, "a couple things." He's excited about what this defense can be when healthy.

"I feel like there's a lot of playmakers around and we have a lot of trust in one another," he said. "And I think that's the thing that excites me the most, that guys take responsibility. Top guys take accountability and there's no finger pointing. That's what you like to see from a good unit."

Tight end Cole Kmet left practice early with an undisclosed injury. The team will have to wait and see if he's another day-to-day guy, or it will be a longer-term issue.