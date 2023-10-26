CTA Red Line resumes normal service after bomb threat hoax in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Red Line trains on the North Side were disrupted for nearly four hours on Thursday, as a police bomb squad investigated a suspicious object that turned out to be a hoax.

Starting around 10:45 a.m., the CTA halted Red Line trains near the Bryn Mawr stop as police were investigating a suspicious object found in the 5600 block of North Broadway, not far from the elevated Red Line tracks.

The CTA later suspended service on the nearby Red Line tracks between Belmont and Howard.

Around 2:30 p.m., police said bomb technicians "rendered the object safe" and gave the all-clear, after determining the object appeared to be a hoax.

Red Line service was returning to normal, but CTA officials said riders should expect lingering delays Thursday afternoon