Edgewater man said he called 911 about car break-ins in progress, but police never came

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Edgewater man said he called 911 to report a slew of car break-ins as they were happening - but he waited and waited for police, and said officers never showed up

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with the neighbor who recorded the crime in progress. It involved a group of people descending onto cars lining a private lot in the 5500 block of North Kenmore Avenue, and trying to break into them.

But that wasn't Brad Gluszewski's biggest worry. He said he called 911 and waited 30 to 45 minutes – only for no officers to show up.

When we first heard about this, we requested a call log from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. They handle 911 calls, and they have a record of Gluszewski's call at 9:33 p.m. Jan. 1.

Gluszewski and his girlfriend started reporting. People were seen breaking into cars outside their window.

Our records also show that a police unit was dispatched. But when we asked police if they have any records of any of this, they said no.

Now the question is why?

"I did my part. As a citizen, I think I've done all I can do – take as much evidence as I can, so that there's something to prove that this is happening, call 911, give the best descriptions while it's taking place – nothing," Gluszewksi said. "No one showed up."

We reached out to police to see if they have noticed any trends or staffing problems that could explain this, and we were waiting to hear back late Friday.