2 injured, firefighters rescue people trapped in Chicago apartment blaze

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were injured after multiple people were rescued from a burning high-rise apartment building Friday morning in Edgewater.

Fire Department officials said heavy fire was reported on the 6th floor of an 8-story building in the 1000 block of West Foster Avenue after 8 a.m.

Crews used ladders to reach people trapped on the 6th floor.

As of 8:50 a.m., Fire Department officials said multiple people had been rescued, and two people had been taken to the hospital. One other person refused medical attention.

The fire was put out shortly before 9 a.m., but not before it had spread to the 7th floor. Firefighters were searching the building for any other potential victims, and were ventilating smoke from the building.