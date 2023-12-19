Car flies off Chicago area expressway, hits building, catches fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, after a car went flying off the Edens Expressway and crashing into a building in north suburban Northbrook.

Northbrook police said, around 12:05 p.m., a vehicle left the inbound lanes of the Edens Expressway, crashing through a fence dividing the expressway from the frontage road, and crashed into a business at 1840 Skokie Blvd.

One witness who was driving on Skokie Boulevard said he saw the car fly over his head after it left the Edens Expressway.

The crash caused the car and building to catch on fire. Northbrook firefighters put out the fire, which caused minor damage to the outside of the building. The crash did not cause any structural damage to the building.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and was taken to Highland Park Hospital. The driver's condition was not available.

Illinois State Police were investigating the cause of the crash.