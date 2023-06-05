CBS 2's Ed Curran emcees annual Walk for Kidneys at Diversey Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special walk raised money to fight kidney disease, and someone special to us here at CBS 2 was the emcee.

Our meteorologist Ed Curran kicked off the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois' annual Walk for Kidneys.

Around 1,200 people were out bright and early at Diversey Harbor on Sunday.

The morning also included glucose screenings and a health fair.

If you didn't know, Ed is a happy, healthy kidney transplant recipient.