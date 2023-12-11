Ed Burke trial: former alderman and FBI mole Danny Solis arrives in court, but has yet to testify

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prosecutors Monday were close to resting their case in the corruption trial of former Ald. Ed Burke (14th).

As CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye reported, a big signal of where the case is headed happened in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Monday morning – just before the lunch break.

Former Ald. Danny Solis, the man who is considered the most prolific FBI mole in modern Chicago history, was back in public view for the first time in years as he came into the courthouse.

Solis is expected to testify on behalf of the defense.

Solis is the person who flipped on Burke – recording hundreds or even thousands of conversations that have served the background of federal prosecutors' case against Burke.

Burke's team wants to call Solis to the stand, but the feds are trying to put some pretty tight restrictions on what kind of questions the defense can ask him.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said essentially that the defense may not call Solis to the stand with an agenda only of smearing him. The defense team said they would not do so – but late Monday, Solis had not taken the stand despite having been in the courthouse for five or six hours.

It is expected Solis will testify Tuesday.

On Monday, jurors heard what amounts to the finale for the prosecution – a focus on ethics rules governing politicians in Chicago, and how making money based off decisions made while working for the public interest is not allowed.

More testimony was also heard on a pole sign for a Binny's Beverage Depot in the Portage Park neighborhood, and the developer who tried to have Burke help him get the permits for the sign. The developer in question is Charles Cui – who is a co-defendant of Burke's in the trial.

Prosecutors called the FBI agent who questioned Cui, the city's current building commissioner, Cui's attorney, and a former head of the Zoning Department.

The defense case – with the Solis testimony and cross-examination – is expected to take about a day. This will be followed by about a day of closing arguments for both sides, and about a half day of jury instructions.

Thus, the case could wrap up toward the end of the week – but Monday got slow toward the end, and things could be lagging. However, Tye reports it is a safe bet that the jury will have the case by Monday of next week.