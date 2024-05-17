One person hospitalized after fight at Eataly restaurant in downtown Chicago

Fight at Eataly in downtown Chicago sends one person to the hospital

Fight at Eataly in downtown Chicago sends one person to the hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fight Friday morning at the Eataly marketplace and restaurant in River North, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Police said one man got into a fight with two other men while inside the Italian marketplace and restaurant at 43 E Ohio St. around 9:20 a.m.

During the fight, the first man pulled out a gun, which went off during the fight, but no one was hit, police said. The two other men took the gun and ran off before police arrived. The man who fired the shot suffered minor injuries during the fight, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Ohio Street was blocked for about an hour between Wabash Avenue and Rush Street, while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Jailen Almonte, a masseuse who was at Eataly to help employees for Mental Health Awareness Week, said she was inside when police showed up, but she didn't hear the gunshot.

"I was just here for some chair massages. It's Mental Health Day. I was supposed to be here to relax the employees just for 10, 15 minutes per person. Then, all of a sudden, cops started coming, and then cops came upstairs, and then it's like we didn't know what was going on," she said. "So people are like, 'Do we stay? Do we go?' And then when more policemen came with, like, rifles and stuff like that, then people are like, 'Okay, we gotta go.'"

The restaurant remained closed as of 11 a.m., although police have taken down police tape that had been blocking the doors.

Police said the incident remained under investigation.