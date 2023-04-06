Eastern Illinois University faculty, staff to go on strike Thursday
Chicago (CBS) – Faculty and staff at Eastern Illinois University say they'll go on strike Thursday morning.
Members of the University Professionals of Illinois say the EIU administration walked away from the bargaining table after an eight-hour session this week.
They say they're still going back and forth about pay and workload issues. the two sides are expected to resume negotiations tomorrow.
