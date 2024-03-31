Fire breaks out at Libertyville restaurant during Easter brunch

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Four people were injured when a fire broke out at an occupied Libertyville restaurant on Easter Sunday, officials say.

According to the Libertyville Fire Department, firefighters responded to Austin's Restaurant at 481 Peterson Rd at 1 p.m. When they arrived, people were already evacuating.

Officials say they found smoke coming from the restaurant and a "possible fire in the bar area."

The sprinkler system extinguished the fire, but heavy smoke remained through the building.

Three people suffered minor smoke inhalation and were treated on the scene. A fourth person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Fire, smoke, and water damage all affected the restaurant.

The fire is under investigation.