East side sidewalks of Willis Tower closed due to falling ice
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're downtown today, be careful walking around the Willis Tower.
Big chunks of ice fell from the building to the sidewalks below earlier this morning on Franklin near Adams.
That led to security closing sidewalks on the east side. They put up caution tape to stop people from walking through.
Falling ice warnings were also posted - so no one got hurt.
