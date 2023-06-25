Firefighters respond to fire at abandoned church on East Side; family displaced
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned church in the East Side neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Officials say around 5 a.m. over 100 firefighters arrived at the 3-11 blaze, in the 10300 block of South Avenue H.
They say crews became defensive as the walls became bowed, but are making progress in extinguishing the fire.
No injuries were reported.
A family next door to the church was displaced as a result.
Crews are still on scene. No word yet on how it started.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.