Firefighters respond to fire at abandoned church on East Side; family displaced

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned church in the East Side neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 5 a.m. over 100 firefighters arrived at the 3-11 blaze, in the 10300 block of South Avenue H.

They say crews became defensive as the walls became bowed, but are making progress in extinguishing the fire.

No injuries were reported.

A family next door to the church was displaced as a result.

Crews are still on scene. No word yet on how it started.