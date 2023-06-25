Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters respond to fire at abandoned church on East Side; family displaced

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned church in the East Side neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 5 a.m. over 100 firefighters arrived at the 3-11 blaze, in the 10300 block of South Avenue H.

They say crews became defensive as the walls became bowed, but are making progress in extinguishing the fire. 

No injuries were reported.

A family next door to the church was displaced as a result.    

Crews are still on scene. No word yet on how it started.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 7:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.