East Chicago fifth grade teacher charged after being accused of making 'kill list'

Teacher at East Chicago, Indiana school said she had a 'kill list' of students, police say

Teacher at East Chicago, Indiana school said she had a 'kill list' of students, police say

Teacher at East Chicago, Indiana school said she had a 'kill list' of students, police say

The above video was from a previous report.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fifth-grade teacher at an East Chicago, Indiana school who was accused of making a "kill list" of her own students has been charged.

Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, was charged with felony intimidation, according to Lake County court documents, which state she communicated "a threat to commit murder."

It happened at St. Stanislaus School, at 4930 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago. A student in the teacher's class who is being credited for stepping up and telling school leaders about it.

Some parents are not happy about how the private Catholic school informed them about the disturbing allegations.

East Chicago police said after students and a counselor reported the threats to the principal Wednesday afternoon, the teacher was immediately escorted to the principal's office to discuss the matter. Carrasquillo-Torres allegedly admitted to making the comment and confirmed she had a "kill list," police said.

The teacher named a specific student on her list, but did not provide the list. The school's principal told the teacher to leave the school and not return pending an investigation.

Police were notified about four hours later, after Carrasquillo-Torres was allowed to leave.

On Thursday, police obtained an emergency detention order for Carrasquillo-Torres from Lake County, Indiana prosecutors. Police then arrested her at her home in Griffith late Thursday morning.

The school has an e-learning day on Friday.