East Chicago police investigate after man found dead in liquor store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in East Chicago are investigating the death of a man found dead in a liquor store.

He was identified as 47-year-old John Rodriguez of East Chicago. Police said they responded to shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on Euclid and 138th.

They found Rodriguez's body on the floor of Euclid Liquors.

He had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.