East Chicago police investigate after man found dead in liquor store

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in East Chicago are investigating the death of a man found dead in a liquor store.

He was identified as 47-year-old John Rodriguez of East Chicago. Police said they responded to shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on Euclid and 138th.

They found Rodriguez's body on the floor of Euclid Liquors.

He had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 5:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

