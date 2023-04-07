East Chicago police investigate after man found dead in liquor store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in East Chicago are investigating the death of a man found dead in a liquor store.
He was identified as 47-year-old John Rodriguez of East Chicago. Police said they responded to shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on Euclid and 138th.
They found Rodriguez's body on the floor of Euclid Liquors.
He had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
