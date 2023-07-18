Earth, Water, Fire, Wind & Space are all at the Lincoln Park Conservatory

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District is hosting a unique art exhibit using ceramic, paper-mâché, and plants in what's described as a colorful and multi-sensory experience.

Artist William J. O'Brien created "Earth, Water, Fire, Wind & Space, 2023" in two parts in both the Palm and Show Rooms of the Lincoln Park Conservatory.

The sculptures are, according to the conservatory, "a response to the wild and varied natural plant habitat to promote "both a contemplative and sensory experience for the public and to spark curiosity, imagination, and contemplation with nature."

It's free to see, but you have to make a reservation. Click here for more information. The Lincoln Park Conservatory is located at 2391 N. Stockton Drive.

It's open Wednesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

