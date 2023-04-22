List of Earth Day events happening across the city, suburbs

Earth Day: Clean up events at Chicago parks, North Avenue Beach

Earth Day: Clean up events at Chicago parks, North Avenue Beach

Earth Day: Clean up events at Chicago parks, North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's Earth Day, and people across the city are doing their part to protect our planet.

Here is a list of activities happening in celebration of keeping the planet clean.

Chicago Park District

The Chicago Park District is hosting a mass clean-up effort at 93 park locations.

Volunteers are invited to come out and help beautify their local park.

Projects include garbage collection, refreshing mulch, and more.

Participants can track and compare their progress with other volunteers using the iNaturalist app.

the event runs today through May 1.

Chicago is one of more than 400 cities participating in the project.

North Avenue Beach

Volunteers will also be out at North Avenue Beach for a clean-up project.

Participants will collect garbage and other forgotten items.

The event runs today from 10 a.m. to noon.

Will County Forest Preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is celebrating Earth Day with its annual festival.

Families and children of all ages are invited to come walk the green carpet and spend the day taking part in earth-friendly activities – including seeing reptiles.

The event takes place from noon until 4 p.m. at the Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook.

The festival is free for all ages.

Brookfield Zoo recycling drive

As many people begin their spring cleaning, the Brookfield Zoo wants to make sure you're properly disposing of your unwanted items.

The zoo's 'Party for the Planet' recycling drive, takes place today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests are invited to drop off a variety of items - including electronics, clothes, books, and more. all will be recycled for free.

You can bring those items to the zoo's entrance, near 31st Street.