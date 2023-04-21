Earth Day clean-up events at Chicago parks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's one way to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday: help clean up your neighborhood park.
The Chicago Park District is hosting cleanups at more than 90 parks across the city. Volunteers are needed to lay mulch and pick up garbage.
All ages are encouraged to take part. To see a list of parks and a link to register, go to chicagoparkdistrict.com/earth-day.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.