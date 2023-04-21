Watch CBS News
Earth Day clean-up events at Chicago parks

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's one way to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday: help clean up your neighborhood park.

The Chicago Park District is hosting cleanups at more than 90 parks across the city. Volunteers are needed to lay mulch and pick up garbage.

All ages are encouraged to take part. To see a list of parks and a link to register, go to chicagoparkdistrict.com/earth-day.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 5:22 PM

