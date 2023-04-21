Earth Day clean-up events at Chicago parks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's one way to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday: help clean up your neighborhood park.

The Chicago Park District is hosting cleanups at more than 90 parks across the city. Volunteers are needed to lay mulch and pick up garbage.

All ages are encouraged to take part. To see a list of parks and a link to register, go to chicagoparkdistrict.com/earth-day.

As the city’s lead green stewards, everyday is #EarthDay 💚🌎for @ChicagoParks. On 4/22, 1,000+ volunteers will join us & @FOTPChicago for an important cause- to nurture nature. You too can join a clean-up at a park near you.➡️ https://t.co/CVH53jg6OQ. 👇https://t.co/HXvKeQiU76 — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) April 21, 2023