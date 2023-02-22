Watch CBS News
Local News

Early voting sites opening at 3 Chicago college campuses Wednesday

/ CBS Chicago

3 Chicago colleges opening early voting sites
3 Chicago colleges opening early voting sites 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three early voting sites will open on college campuses in the city Wednesday.

Locations include Chicago State University, located at 9501 S. King Drive, Northeastern Illinois University, at 5500 N. Saint Louis, and the University of Chicago Reynolds Club, at 1131 E. 57th Street.

Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the college sites will open through Friday.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 8:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.