Early voting sites opening at 3 Chicago college campuses Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three early voting sites will open on college campuses in the city Wednesday.

Locations include Chicago State University, located at 9501 S. King Drive, Northeastern Illinois University, at 5500 N. Saint Louis, and the University of Chicago Reynolds Club, at 1131 E. 57th Street.

Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the college sites will open through Friday.