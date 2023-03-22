Early voting numbers outpacing previous runoffs ahead of April 4 elections

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting is on a pace to exceed the past 2 mayoral runoffs in Chicago.

As of Tuesday night, nearly 26,000 early votes have been cast.

With 13 days before the election, that total is 9,000 votes higher than the last runoff back in 2019.

Next Tuesday, CBS 2 Chicago along with our partners - The Business Leadership Council, Chicago Urban League, National Association of Black Journalists Chicago, and WVON will host a debate with Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas.

It's at 6 p.m.

You can also stream it on all of our platforms, as well as watch it on TV.