Early voting in Chicago starts Thursday. Here's what to know

Early voting in Chicago set to begin. Here's what to know.

Early voting in Chicago set to begin. Here's what to know.

Early voting in Chicago set to begin. Here's what to know.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans can soon head to the polls to vote in the general election.

With Election Day only weeks away, early voting gives neighbors an option to cast their ballot ahead of time to avoid long lines at polling places.

Chicago opened its two central early voting locations on Thursday – the Loop Supersite at 191 N. Clark St., and the early voting center at the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners on the 6th floor at 69 W. Washington St. Both sites will be open for early voting every day through Nov. 4, the day before Election Day.

In Illinois, early voting begins 40 days before an election, so most of the state, including every suburban Chicago county in northeastern Illinois, started accepting ballots on Sept. 26.

Voters in Chicago and suburban Cook County had to wait a few extra days to cast their ballots in person at the two Loop sites. Another 50 early voting sites will open across the city on Oct. 21, one early voting location for each ward. For a full list of early voting locations and hours in Chicago, click here.

For suburban Cook County residents, early voting starts at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9. Voters can cast their ballots at all five circuit courthouses across the county and the county clerk's office downtown starting on Oct. 9.

In DuPage County, voter turnout on day one of early voting broke records, with nearly double that of the 2020 general election. The county clerk says DuPage County is on track to have a big turnout overall for the presidential election.

For those living in Indiana, early voting starts on Oct. 8.