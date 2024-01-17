Local News

Early voting in Chicago – Here's when you can cast your ballot

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Early voting in Chicago starts next month
Early voting in Chicago starts next month 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – Early voting for the primary election is less than a month away in Chicago.

If you're wondering when you can cast your ballot, the Supersite in the Loop opens on Feb. 15. Early voting sites will open in all 50 wards on March 4.

All Chicago voters can cast their ballots at any early voting site. If you want to vote on election day, that is March 19.

For those who may not want to vote in person, you can request your mail-in ballot now on the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Those requests must come in by Feb. 8.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 8:40 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.