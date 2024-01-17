Early voting in Chicago – Here's when you can cast your ballot

CHICAGO (CBS) – Early voting for the primary election is less than a month away in Chicago.

If you're wondering when you can cast your ballot, the Supersite in the Loop opens on Feb. 15. Early voting sites will open in all 50 wards on March 4.

All Chicago voters can cast their ballots at any early voting site. If you want to vote on election day, that is March 19.

For those who may not want to vote in person, you can request your mail-in ballot now on the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Those requests must come in by Feb. 8.