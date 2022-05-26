Early voting for Chicago primary election moved back to Tuesday, May 31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting for the June 28 primary election has been pushed back to begin next Tuesday, May 31.

The start date for early voting had been Thursday, May 26, but had to be changed after the Cook County Circuit Court made three rulings:

• Candidate Stephany Rose Spaulding is off the ballot for the 1st Congressional District;

• Candidate Carmen Navarro Gercone is on the ballot for Cook County Sheriff;

• Candidate Noland Rivera is on the ballot for Cook County Sheriff.

These changes – along with additional ballot proofing and pre-election voting machine testing – require the start of early voting to move five days, the Chicago Board of Elections reported.

Beginning Tuesday, Early Voting will be held at the Board of Elections supersite at 191 N. Clark St. It will be open from May 31 through Election Day June 28 for the following hours:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Election Day: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. (June 28)

There will be extended weekday hours until 7 p.m. from June 20 to June 24.

Early voting in all 50 wards in Chicago begins June 13, and continues through June 28. The sites are as follows:

1st Ward - Goldblatts Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

2nd Ward - Near North Branch, 310 W. Division St.

3rd Ward - Fuller Park, 331 W. 45th St.

4th Ward - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

5th Ward - Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79th St.

7th Ward - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

11th Ward – McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

12th Ward – McKinley Park Branch, 1915 W. 35th St.

13th Ward - Westlawn Park, 4233 W. 65th St.

14th Ward - Archer Heights Branch, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

15th Ward - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

16th Ward - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

17th Ward - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward - Wrightwood Ashburn Branch Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

19th Ward - Mt Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward - Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St.

22nd Ward - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

23rd Ward - Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

24th Ward - St Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Blvd.

25th Ward - Chinatown Library, 2100 S. Wentworth Ave.

26th Ward - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

27th Ward - Union Park Field House, 1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward - West Side Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

29th Ward - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

31st Ward - Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

32nd Ward - Bucktown-Wicker Pk Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward - Congregation Of The Resurrection Bldg, 3633 N. California Ave.

34th Ward - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

35th Ward - Northeastern Il University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

36th Ward - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

37th Ward - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

39th Ward - North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

40th Ward - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

41st Ward - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hwy.

42nd Ward - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

43rd Ward - Lincoln Pk Br Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

44th Ward - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

45th Ward - Independence Library, 4024 N. Elston Ave.

46th Ward - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

47th Ward - Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

48th Ward - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway

49th Ward - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

50th Ward - Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

If you are a Chicago resident, you may use any of the sites on that list – regardless of where you live in the city.

Voter registration services will also be provided at all of those sites. Two forms of ID – one of which shows a voter's current address – are needed to register the first time or to file a change of name or address update.

Anyone with questions may call (312) 269-7900 or email cboe@chicagoelections.gov.