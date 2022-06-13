Early voting expands to all of Chicago, suburban Cook County Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Early voting expands Monday to all of Chicago and in suburban Cook County -- with Illinois' next Election Day just weeks away.

June 28 is Primary Election Day, which normally would have happened months ago in March. It's been decades since the date has been so late.

It's all thanks to a bill passed last year to push the date back.

Expanded early voting officially kicks off Monday morning and will run through the June 28.

Some counties began early voting already back in May, but starting Monday, all 50 wards and suburban Cook County are included.

If you're not registered to vote yet, and you still want to, every early voting site has registration services. You just need two forms of ID.

Early voting polls open at 9 a.m. every day except for Sundays at 10 a.m.

Lawmakers are concerned residents do not know this is happening and they are working to get the word out.

Monday morning, Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García along with 12 candidates for the 2022 Primary Election will host an emergency press conference in Pilsen to get the word out to residents who may not know about early voting. They will address the public at 10:15 a.m.