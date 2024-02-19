Watch CBS News
Early voting in Chicago resumes Wednesday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago voters looking to cast their ballots early will have to wait until Wednesday.

Election officials said that's when voting centers will re-open in the Loop.

Early voting originally started downtown last Thursday.

But voting was paused after a candidate's name had to be removed from the ballot, forcing election workers to update voting machines.

Voting at both the Clark Street Supersite and the Board of Elections offices will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

