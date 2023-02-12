Watch CBS News
Early voting across all 50 wards starts Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) – More voters have cast their ballots in the race for Chicago mayor as of Saturday.

More than 39,000 Chicagoans have already decided who they want the next mayor to be and voted early.

Nearly 4,000 people have cast their ballots in person, and more than 35,000 voters sent back their mail-in ballots.

Early voting starts tomorrow in all 50 wards in addition to the super-sites in the Loop.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 9:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

