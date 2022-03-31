Dylan Cease's arm is hot, White Sox offense is strong as they top Texas Rangers in Cactus League play

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Dylan Cease was on the mound Wednesday for the White Sox as they took on the Texas Rangers in Cactus League play.

Cease himself said he would give himself a B for his performance, but the Rangers' Willie Calhoun likely thought Cease brought his A game. Calhoun was one of three Rangers Cease struck out over four scoreless innings.

The Sox weren't lacking for offense either. In the bottom of the third, Luis Robert had one of his two hits – and an RBI double brought in Josh Harrison.

In the seventh, Seby Zavala took flight with a two-run shot – part of a five-run seventh inning for the Sox.

The Sox won 7-0. They are expecting big things out of Dylan Cease, as batters had a higher chance of striking out against him than any other pitcher in the league last year.